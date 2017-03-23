BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc
* Blonder Tongue Laboratories - on March 21, co, unit entered first amendment to amended, restated senior subordinated convertible loan, security agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2mZo06B) Further company coverage:
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited