UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Bloomin' Brands Inc:
* Bloomin' Brands announces Q1 EPS of $0.41; adjusted EPS of $0.54; posts comparable sales at Outback Steakhouse of 1.4%; reaffirms FY17 guidance including adjusted EPS, U.S. Comparable sales; repurchases $78 million of common stock YTD
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Qtrly reported combined u.s. Comparable restaurant sales down 0.2% including up 1.4% at Outback Steakhouse
* Qtrly total revenues $1,143.8 million versus $1,164.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources