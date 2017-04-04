BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 Blucora Inc
* Blucora announces proposed $425,000,000 senior secured credit facilities
* Blucora - intends to use proceeds of senior secured term loan facility to repay all amounts outstanding under taxact - hd vest 2015 credit facility
* Blucora Inc - intends to use part of proceeds to redeem all of co's outstanding convertible senior notes due 2019
* Blucora- proposed senior secured credit facilities consisting of new $375 million senior secured term loan facility, new $50 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp