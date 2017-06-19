June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc:

* Sees IPO of 30.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC filing

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc says currently estimated that the initial public offering price will be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share

* Blue Apron Holdings says intend to use portion of IPO net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility of about $125 million Source text: (bit.ly/2tjjqnp)