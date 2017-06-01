After MSCI verdict, still long wait for China's full entry to global indexes
* Move to full China inclusion could take a decade - investors
* Blue Apron Holdings Inc files for IPO of upto $100 million of class a common stock-sec filing
* Blue Apron Holdings Inc -Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays are underwriters to IPO
* blue Apron Holdings -RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity,Needham & Co,Oppenheimer & Co,Raymond James,William Blair are also underwriters to IPO
* blue Apron Holdings says has applied to list its class a common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APRN"
* Blue Apron Holdings says has 2 classes of voting stock, class a stock and class b stock, and one class of non-voting stock, class c capital stock
* Blue Apron Holdings says IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text - bit.ly/2rvXgjt
* Tpg re finance trust inc says adds j. p. Morgan and JMP Securities as underwriters to the ipo - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sSDYpQ) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21 BAWAG PSK is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public share offer that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and has picked a lead organiser, people close to the matter said.