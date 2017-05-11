BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Blue Bird Corp
* Blue Bird delivers solid fiscal 2017 second quarter performance
* Q2 sales $208.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $195.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $980 million to $1.01 billion
* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly unit sales for quarter totaled 2,367 buses, 235 units (or 11%) above same period last year
* Blue Bird Corp - Reaffirming full-year fiscal 2017 net sales guidance of $980 million - 1,010 million, adjusted ebitda guidance of $72 - 76 million
* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.08
* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.07
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros Further company coverage: