April 13 Blue Cap Ag

* FY sales after revenue reductions of 96.6 million euros ($103.04 million) (previous year 79.8 million euros)

* FY prelim EBIT of 4.2 million euros (prior year: 3.7 million euros) and consolidated net profit after tax of 1.4 million euros (previous year 1.2 million euros)

* For Q1 sees sales and earnings jump over the previous year's quarter

* Sees Q1 revenue of 35 million euros with an EBITDA of 2.5 million euros