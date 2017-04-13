BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 13 Blue Cap Ag
* FY sales after revenue reductions of 96.6 million euros ($103.04 million) (previous year 79.8 million euros)
* FY prelim EBIT of 4.2 million euros (prior year: 3.7 million euros) and consolidated net profit after tax of 1.4 million euros (previous year 1.2 million euros)
* For Q1 sees sales and earnings jump over the previous year's quarter
* Sees Q1 revenue of 35 million euros with an EBITDA of 2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.