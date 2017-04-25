April 25 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc

* Reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest and dividend income was $15.9 million in Q1 of 2017 up $2.7 million, or 20%, from Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: