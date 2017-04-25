Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc
* Reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest and dividend income was $15.9 million in Q1 of 2017 up $2.7 million, or 20%, from Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)