June 27 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:

* Unit TPC concluded an agreement with 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited in terms of which TPC will acquire 100 pct of 3G for 1.9 billion rand

* 3G mobile to be acquired in two stages, initial acquisition by TPC of 47.37 pct of issued share capital of 3G for consideration of 900 million rand

* Acquisition of remaining 52.63 pct of issued share capital of 3G mobile for a purchase consideration of 1.0 billion rand

* Cash consideration of 1.65 billion rand will be funded either from available cash resources