March 23 Blue Solutions SA:

* FY net loss group share EUR 0.1 million ($107,790.00) versus profit of EUR 0.02 million in 2015

* FY operating loss EUR 0.4 million versus profit of EUR 3 million in 2015

* FY EBITDA EUR 18 million, down 15%

* FY turnover EUR 109 million, down 10%

* Bolloré offers Blue Solutions' shareholders to acquire their shares at a price of EUR 17 per share

* Bollore will file tender offer with French market authority (AMF) by end of first semester of 2017

* Bolloré specifies that it does not have intention to implement a squeeze-out procedure once this tender offer is completed