BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
March 1 Bluebird Bio Inc:
* Announces clinical and biological outcomes for first patient with sickle cell disease treated with gene therapy
* Bluebird Bio - adverse events (AES) were consistent with busulfan conditioning, no AES related to lentiglobin drug product have been observed to date
* Patient has resumed regular school attendance and reports full participation in normal physical activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.