May 2 Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird bio enters lentiviral vector patent license agreement with Glaxosmithkline for commercialization of gene therapies

* Bluebird bio - under terms of agreement, gsk will non-exclusively license certain bluebird patent rights related to lentiviral vector technology

* Bluebird bio- financial terms of agreement include an upfront payment to bluebird as well as potential development and regulatory milestone payments

* Bluebird bio inc - financial terms of agreement also include low single digit royalties on net sales of covered products