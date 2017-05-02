BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird bio enters lentiviral vector patent license agreement with Glaxosmithkline for commercialization of gene therapies
* Bluebird bio - under terms of agreement, gsk will non-exclusively license certain bluebird patent rights related to lentiviral vector technology
* Bluebird bio- financial terms of agreement include an upfront payment to bluebird as well as potential development and regulatory milestone payments
* Bluebird bio inc - financial terms of agreement also include low single digit royalties on net sales of covered products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results