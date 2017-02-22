BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Bluebird Bio Inc:
* Bluebird Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and recent operational progress
* Bluebird Bio Inc - collaboration revenue was $1.6 million for Q4 of 2016 compared to $1.5 million
* Bluebird Bio - expects cash, cash equivalents of $884.8 million as of Dec 31, 2016 to be sufficient to fund its current operations into H2 of 2019
* Bluebird Bio Inc qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $1.88 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V