June 26 Bluebird Bio Inc-
* bluebird bio Inc says on June 26, co reported updated
clinical data from starbeam study clinical study of its lenti-d
product candidate - sec filing
* 15/17 patients (88%) in initial study cohort remain free
of major functional disabilities (mfds) at 24 months
* bluebird bio Inc - in starbeam study, safety profile of
lenti-d was consistent with myeloablative conditioning
* bluebird bio Inc - no patients treated with lenti-d had
graft versus host disease (gvhd), and there was no graft
rejection or clonal dominance.
Source text: (bit.ly/2sK3TP9)
