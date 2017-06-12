BRIEF-Snipp enters 12-month extension of music licenses from customer
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing
June 12 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Guangzhou-based tech unit plans to invest 12 million yuan to set up a technology JV in Beijing, with partner
* Says JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the unit will own 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GZhYIR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S