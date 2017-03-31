UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
March 31 Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :
* Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc - under terms of ncib, bluedrop may acquire up to an aggregate of 5 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California