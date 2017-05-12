May 12 Blueknight Energy Partners Lp

* Blueknight energy partners lp - on may 11, 2017, co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Blueknight energy-credit agreement permits partnership to borrow up to $450 million on revolving credit basis,maturity date of new agreement is may 11, 2022

* Blueknight energy partners lp - new credit agreement is guaranteed by substantially all of partnership's existing subsidiaries

* Blueknight energy - agreement includes procedures for any existing lender to increase revolving commitment thereunder, subject to maximum of $600 million