BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Blueknight Energy Partners Lp
* Blueknight energy partners lp - on may 11, 2017, co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Blueknight energy-credit agreement permits partnership to borrow up to $450 million on revolving credit basis,maturity date of new agreement is may 11, 2022
* Blueknight energy partners lp - new credit agreement is guaranteed by substantially all of partnership's existing subsidiaries
* Blueknight energy - agreement includes procedures for any existing lender to increase revolving commitment thereunder, subject to maximum of $600 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qaqovD) Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion