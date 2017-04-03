April 3 Bluelinea SA:

* To provision totality of research tax credit amounting to 1.0 million euros ($1.07 million)

* Provision will impact 2016 results

* Other research tax credits repayment are on hold which translates into a deduction of 2 million euros from cash position Source text: bit.ly/2nyPBMg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)