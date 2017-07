BRIEF-Bluelinea updates on Research tax credit

July 10 (Reuters) - BLUELINEA SA

* UPDATE ON RESEARCH TAX CREDIT AND IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION‍​

* Financial Visibility Until End 2017‍​

* VALIDATION BY THE ILE-DE-FRANCE TAX CONTROL DEPARTMENT OF 100% OF THE 2012, 2013 AND 2014 RESEARCH TAX CREDITS

* HAS PROVISIONED THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE TAX CREDIT FOR THE PERIOD CONCERNED, IE EUR 1 MLN‍​

* PROVISION WILL HAVE NOTICEABLE IMPACT ON THE 2016 RESULTS

* Still Considering Project to Raise Funds

* DECISION SHOULD MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO RELEASE IN NEAR FUTURE THE PAYMENT OF THE RESEARCH TAX CREDITS FOR 2015 AND 2016, OF AROUND EUR 1.1 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2tYFuae Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)