May 16 Bluenrgy Group Ltd:

* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations

* Bluenrgy Group Ltd Says curtailing its direct operations and maintenance (o&m) service offerings globally

* Bluenrgy Group -will no longer provide engineering, procurement and construction services for new renewable generation projects in americas and europe

* Bluenrgy Group says actions announced will be immediately accretive to earnings from continuing operations

* Bluenrgy Group - Bluenrgy's withdrawal from EPC business in USA and UK represents final step in restructuring company's legacy businesses

* Bluenrgy Group - Bluenrgy intends to wind up operations at its Westinghouse Solar Ltd

* Bluenrgy Group - to wind up operations at Westinghouse Solar Ltd. Unit in UK and Green Earth Developers Llc prior to end of its June 30 fiscal year