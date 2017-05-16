BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
* TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Bluenrgy Group Ltd:
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd Says curtailing its direct operations and maintenance (o&m) service offerings globally
* Bluenrgy Group -will no longer provide engineering, procurement and construction services for new renewable generation projects in americas and europe
* Bluenrgy Group says actions announced will be immediately accretive to earnings from continuing operations
* Bluenrgy Group - Bluenrgy's withdrawal from EPC business in USA and UK represents final step in restructuring company's legacy businesses
* Bluenrgy Group - Bluenrgy intends to wind up operations at its Westinghouse Solar Ltd
* Bluenrgy Group - to wind up operations at Westinghouse Solar Ltd. Unit in UK and Green Earth Developers Llc prior to end of its June 30 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon