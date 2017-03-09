March 9 Blueprint Medicines Corp
* Blueprint Medicines reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Blueprint Medicines Corp- As of December 31, 2016, cash,
cash equivalents and investments were $268.2 million, as
compared to $162.7 million as of December 31, 2015
* Blueprint Medicines- Expects cash, cash equivalents and
investments will be sufficient to enable it to fund its
operating expensesm,cap ex needs into least late 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: