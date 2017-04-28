BRIEF-UTC board of directors increases dividend
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Blumetric Environmental Inc
* BluMetric retracts revenue details pertaining to the previous news release issued by BluMetric this morning
* Retracting statement of expected revenues pertaining to new 4-year offer agreement with Canadian government
* "At this point, management cannot be certain of revenues specific to each year, nor of costs relating to those revenues" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced on Wednesday its average prices at refineries by 2.3 percent for gasoline and 5.8 percent for diesel, the company said in a securities filing.
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.