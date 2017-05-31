Qatar Airways to buy 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines
DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.
May 30 Blumetric Environmental Inc
* Blumetric announces profitable second quarter in fy2017
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Qtrly gross margin decreased slightly to 22% compared to 24% for same quarter in fiscal 2016
Net income for quarter was $90,000 compared to a net income of $289,000 for same quarter in fiscal 2016
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday that he was concerned about Ford Motor Co's announcement earlier this week that it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States.
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)