* BLVD Centers releases fiscal first quarter financials posting a 16% increase in quarterly revenues, 614% increase in adjusted EBITDA; reports positive net profit for the quarter

* BLVD Centers Corp - Revenues for quarter ended May 31, 2017 were $9.0 million , as compared to $7.8 million for previously reported quarter ending Nov. 30, 2017