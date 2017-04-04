BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Bmc Stock Holdings Inc
* BMC enhances its value-added offerings with two strategic acquisitions
* BMC stock holdings - has acquired substantially all of assets, assumed certain liabilities of texas plywood & lumber company, code plus components, llc.
* BMC stock holdings inc - "each of these transactions is in line with our strategy to pursue accretive acquisition opportunities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income