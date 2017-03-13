BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
March 13 Bmc Stock Holdings Inc
* Bmc stock holdings, inc. announces commencement of public offering by selling stockholders
* Bmc stock holdings inc - commencement of a public offering of 5.7 million shares of its common stock by certain stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans