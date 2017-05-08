May 8 BMC Stock Holdings Inc:
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter
results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $757.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $742.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - expect increased top line growth
in upcoming quarters and expect at least a 50pct increase in
ready-frame® sales for full year 2017
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - reaffirmed expectation of total
annual run rate cost savings from merger of $46 million to $52
million by end of 2017
* BMC Stock Holdings- expect increased top line growth in
upcoming quarters and expect at least a 50pct increase in
ready-frame® sales for full year 2017
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - "for full year, we expect to
achieve significant improvements in profitability"
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - "expect rising commodity costs to
result in higher net sales and gross profit dollars in future
months"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: