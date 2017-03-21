March 21 bmp Holding AG:

* EGM agreed today to a capital reduction to roughly 6.9 million euros ($7.46 million) with a clear majority of 99.99 percent

* Reduction will take place by way of consolidation of existing share capital at a ratio of 3:1, after withdrawal of a share to be provided to company by a shareholder at no cost