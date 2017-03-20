BRIEF-Anaconda Mining sold record 4,658 ounces of gold in Q4
* Anaconda Mining sells a record 4,658 ounces of gold, generating over $7.72m in gold sales in the fourth quarter FY2017
March 20 Bmtc Group Inc
* BMTC Group - intends to acquire, through facilities of TSX and through alternative trading systems, up to 1.8 million shares
* BMTC Group Inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to acquire common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anaconda Mining sells a record 4,658 ounces of gold, generating over $7.72m in gold sales in the fourth quarter FY2017
* Kingdom Holding Co - transaction makes KHC one of largest holders of preferred shares in Careem and will grant KHC a board seat on Careem's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Kingdom Holding Co]
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: