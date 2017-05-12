May 12 BMW

* Says group April deliveries up 7.4 percent at 192,494 vehicles

* Says BMW brand deliveries in April up 9.4 percent at 164,641 vehicles, Mini down 3 percent at 27,588

* Says April deliveries in Europe up 0.8 percent, in China up 39.2 percent, in United States down 12.2 percent

* Sales chief says is confident of achieving target of delivering 100,000 electrified cars this year