UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 BMW
* Says group April deliveries up 7.4 percent at 192,494 vehicles
* Says BMW brand deliveries in April up 9.4 percent at 164,641 vehicles, Mini down 3 percent at 27,588
* Says April deliveries in Europe up 0.8 percent, in China up 39.2 percent, in United States down 12.2 percent
* Sales chief says is confident of achieving target of delivering 100,000 electrified cars this year Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources