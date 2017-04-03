April 3 (Reuters) -

* BMW Of North America LLC says in total, bmw group in the u.s. (BMW and MINI combined) reported MARCH sales of 36,002 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent

* BMW Of North America LLC - sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 3.3 percent in March for total of 31,015 compared to 30,033 vehicles sold in March, 2016