April 12 BMW

* Says BMW brand sales rose 5.3 percent in March to 212,093 cars, Q1 deliveries up 5.2 percent in best-ever Q1

* Says Mini sales rose 8.7 percent in March to 42,447 cars, Q1 deliveries up 6.1 percent

* Sales chief says confident 2017 will be another record year, to retain leading position in industry Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)