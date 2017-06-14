June 14 BMW

* Says Mini sales rose 4.2 percent in may to 31,124 cars, 5-month deliveries up 3.8 percent

* Says BMW brand sales rose 5.3 percent in may to 177,050 cars, 5-month deliveries up 6 percent

* Says sales of electrified models increase by 80.6 percent to 33,221 cars in first 5 months of 2017 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)