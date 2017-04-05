UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
April 5 BNP Paribas SA:
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
* Following sale of loan, BNP Paribas no longer has financial exposure to Dakota Access Pipeline
* Decision to divest loan made following review of project including consultation with all relevant stakeholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018