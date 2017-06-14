June 14 BNP Paribas/SocGen /Euronext:

* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares

* Approximately 4.4 million Euronext shares in aggregate, representing approximately 6.3% of Euronext's share capital, were sold at a price of €45.0 per share in a private placement

* Euronext shares closed at 46.69 euros on June 13

* Following this transaction, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will hold respectively 2.22% and 1.50% of Euronext’s share capital