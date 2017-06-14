BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
June 14 BNP Paribas/SocGen /Euronext:
* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares
* Approximately 4.4 million Euronext shares in aggregate, representing approximately 6.3% of Euronext's share capital, were sold at a price of €45.0 per share in a private placement
* Euronext shares closed at 46.69 euros on June 13
* Following this transaction, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will hold respectively 2.22% and 1.50% of Euronext’s share capital
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.