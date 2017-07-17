FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-BNY Mellon says Scharf's compensation will consist of annual base salary of $1.25 mln
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in a day

BRIEF-BNY Mellon says Scharf's compensation will consist of annual base salary of $1.25 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Bank Of New York Mellon - on July 13, co entered into an agreement with Charles Scharf establishing his compensation as CEO

* Bank Of New York Mellon - Scharf's compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1,250,000

* Bank Of New York Mellon - Scharf's compensation will also consist of a 2017 target incentive opportunity of $15,250,000, a portion of which is pro-rated

* Bank Of New York Mellon - in connection with his employment, board awarded Scharf performance share units equaling $11.4 million

* Bank Of New York Mellon - additionally, Scharf awarded restricted stock units equaling $1,754,000 as RSU component of his 2017 long-term incentive Source text: (bit.ly/2u0Xwb0) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.