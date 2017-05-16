BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
May 16 Oman ORIX Leasing Company •Board has agreed in-principle to the Cash Offer which equates to a Price of 1.20x the ending Book Value of Oman ORIX Leasing Co as at 31st March 2017 “The Cut-Off Date". Source: (bit.ly/2qmmKPn) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage: