UPDATE 1-Blimp at U.S. Open golf tourney crashes in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
April 26 Eutelsat Communications SA:
* Board of Directors of co decided to submit for approval to Annual General Assembly of Nov 8, 2017 appointment of Dominique D'Hinnin as director of co
* Subject to approval of this appointment, Dominique D'Hinnin will be appointed Chairman of Board of co
* Dominique D'Hinnin will succeed Michel de Rosen who will retire from his duties as non-executive Chairman of Board of co at same time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".
NEW YORK, June 15 The current sell-off in U.S. technology shares has brought rare good news for short sellers, but they are not in any rush to boost their bearish bets against the shares of the biggest tech companies, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.