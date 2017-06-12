BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
June 12 Southwestern Energy Co
* on June 9, board of co expanded its board, Elected Gary Luquette, Patrick Prevost as directors of company
* with election of Luquette and Prevost, board of directors has ten members
* Foxconn to invest over $10 billion on U.S. display-making plant
* AZZ Inc - AZZ intends to relocate its existing operations in Norcross, Georgia to new location