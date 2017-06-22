BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 22 BANCA GENERALI SPA:
* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA GENERALI AND BG FIDUCIARIA SIM APPROVED PLAN FOR MERGER OF BG FIDUCIARIA SIM INTO COMPANY
* THE MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018 FOLLOWING THE OBTAINMENT OF THE NECESSARY AUTHORISATIONS Source text: reut.rs/2rZ4EjU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.