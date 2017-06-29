BRIEF-Starhill Global Reit says Sg Reit (Sa) Sub- Trust secured loan facility
June 30 Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust-
June 29 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
* Boardwalk real estate investment trust - bid allows boardwalk to purchase up to 3.7 million trust units, representing 10% of "public float" of trust units
* Boardwalk real estate investment trust - boardwalk has 46.1 million issued and outstanding trust units as of june 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust-
* REG-ENTRA ASA : NEW LEASE CONTRACT WITH BÆRUM MUNICIPALITY IN SANDVIKA
* Says its investment unit plans to invest 35 million yuan to set up an tourism development JV in Guizhou, with local village committee and individual Huang Dafa