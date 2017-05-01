MOVES-Houlihan hires three for intellectual property group
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
May 1 Bob Evans Farms Inc:
* Bob Evans Farms completes sale of Bob Evans restaurants to Golden Gate Capital and acquisition of pineland farms potato company
* Bob Evans Farms - Mike Townsley, president, Bef foods, assumes the role of president and chief executive officer of Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Bob Evans Farms - declares special dividend of $7.50 per share payable on June 16, 2017
* Bob Evans Farms - establishes a new $300 million credit facility maturing April 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.