UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Bob evans farms inc - completion of pineland farms potato company acquisition expected by may 1, 2017
* Bob evans reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results; raises fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.22 to $2.32
* Bob evans farms inc sees fy '17 bef foods net sales $390 to $410 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources