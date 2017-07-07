India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
July 7 BOC Aviation Ltd :
* Took delivery of 18 aircraft in Q2 of 2017
* Sold 13 owned aircraft in Q2 of 2017
* Total number of aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2017 has increased to 80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.