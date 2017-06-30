UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 BOC Aviation Ltd
* Entered into agreement with Boeing on 29 June 2017
* Company has agreed to purchase four new Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Boeing
* Aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately US$1,081.6 mln
* Transaction will have no material adverse impact on company's operations and financial position
* Discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase of four aircraft Source text (bit.ly/2s7qJgW) Further company coverage:
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.