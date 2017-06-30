June 30 BOC Aviation Ltd

* Entered into agreement with Boeing on 29 June 2017

* Company has agreed to purchase four new Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Boeing

* Aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately US$1,081.6 mln

* Transaction will have no material adverse impact on company's operations and financial position

* Discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase of four aircraft