March 31 Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
* Fy net operating income before impairment allowances hk$
41,754 million versus hk$40,181 million a year ago
* Fy net profit hk$55,503 million versus hk$ 26,982 million
a year ago
* Board has recommended a final dividend of hk$0.625 per
share
* Heading into 2017, the overall operating environment for
banks in Hong Kong will remain challenging
* In Hong Kong, the subdued global environment will probably
maintain growth at a low level
* "Growth trends are expected to be divergent in asean
member countries"
* "Heading into 2017, overall operating environment for
banks in Hong Kong will remain challenging"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)