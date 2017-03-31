March 31 Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

* Fy net operating income before impairment allowances hk$ 41,754 million versus hk$40,181 million a year ago

* Fy net profit hk$55,503 million versus hk$ 26,982 million a year ago

* Board has recommended a final dividend of hk$0.625 per share

* Heading into 2017, the overall operating environment for banks in Hong Kong will remain challenging

* In Hong Kong, the subdued global environment will probably maintain growth at a low level

* "Growth trends are expected to be divergent in asean member countries"

