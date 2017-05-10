BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 10 Boco Inter-Telecom Co Ltd :
* Says it won expressway facilities project worth 52.7 million yuan from Inner Mongolia government
* Says it will undertake construction work including expressway charge, monitor, networking and ETC system
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Pi0hUa
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.