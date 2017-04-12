UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: as U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten rates, we'll import some of that rise naturally
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: we are at different point in cycle than U.S., interest rate paths are going to be different
* BoC's Poloz: would be wrong for us to try to offset market factors that drive C$
* BoC's Poloz: low C$ is selectively good depending on type of company, there is no simple case for low or high dollar
* BoC's Poloz: in scenario of shock in Canada, there is some room to maneuver on monetary side, more on fiscal policy side Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
TOKYO, June 15 The dollar nursed losses on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data left investors wondering if the Federal Reserve would be able to follow up its latest rate hike with another later this year.