March 21 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Schembri: clearly there's been strong demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver; demand from foreign residents part of increase

* BoC's Schembri: supply constraints are causing home prices to rise relatively rapidly

* BoC's Schembri: high degree of leverage is a vulnerability; house prices in Toronto, Vancouver have remained elevated

* BoC's Schembri: risk is that in a severe economic downturn, most vulnerable households would have difficulty with debt

* Bank of Canada's Schembri: retail sales data that was reported today largely consistent with pick-up in growth we're expecting

* Bank of Canada's Schembri: downside risks could slow down rate at which we close the output gap; base case still mid-2018