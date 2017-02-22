BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
Feb 22 Bodhtree Consulting Ltd:
* Says receipt of purchase order for supply of additional bio-metric OFAMOS devices for Digital Mission Mode Project
* Says order worth 94.1 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ltQB42 Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07